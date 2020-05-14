Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $733.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

