Comparing Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sierra Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 1.94 $35.96 million $2.33 7.35 Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 1.82 $159.72 million $2.60 6.54

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.18% 11.50% 1.34% Pacific Premier Bancorp 26.17% 7.35% 1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.