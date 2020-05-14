Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,548.40 ($20.37).

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 39.50 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,106.50 ($14.56). The company had a trading volume of 5,975,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,251.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,700.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

