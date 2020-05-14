Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

