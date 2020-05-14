Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Shares of Conifer stock remained flat at $$3.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

CNFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

