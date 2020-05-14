Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026391 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000743 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030934 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,499.87 or 0.99452834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00084629 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000512 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

