Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $172.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.06.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

