Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

