Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 232,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other Construction Partners news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.