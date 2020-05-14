Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $0.0087

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $7.38 million and $332,954.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.02005422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00170014 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.