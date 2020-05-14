Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.