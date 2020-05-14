Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 221,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

