Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 2.78% of Cooper Companies worth $409,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

