Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.19. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

