Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

CLB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 951,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,180. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $831.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.