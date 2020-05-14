CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head to Head Survey

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 7.97 $75.84 million $5.10 23.60 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 4.16 $45.90 million $0.76 11.74

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CoreSite Realty and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 7 1 0 2.00 Independence Realty Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus price target of $115.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Volatility and Risk

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 12.74% 32.98% 3.57% Independence Realty Trust 20.98% 6.99% 2.55%

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options  all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

