Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,187 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 13,368,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

