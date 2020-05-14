Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.98. 3,321,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

