Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $441.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,984,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.