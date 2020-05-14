Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,890 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,611,000 after purchasing an additional 490,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.85. 2,054,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.55.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

