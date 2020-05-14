Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

