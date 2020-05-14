Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after buying an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after acquiring an additional 848,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 596,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 6,037,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

