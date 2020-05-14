Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,298. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

