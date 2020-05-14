Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,795,000 after buying an additional 1,681,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,549,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,985,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 756,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 440,240 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

