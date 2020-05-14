Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 20,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,396,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,978,000 after purchasing an additional 573,185 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 4,005,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,602. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

