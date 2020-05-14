Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.90 on Thursday, reaching $356.28. 1,775,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

