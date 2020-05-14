Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $141,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,441,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $379,977,000 after buying an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.22. 15,001,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

