Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. 4,394,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

