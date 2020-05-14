Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in PPL by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 48,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,524,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in PPL by 252.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,692. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.