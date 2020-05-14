Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,703,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average is $275.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

