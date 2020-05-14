Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,742,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,237.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,326.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

