Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.60. 1,990,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

