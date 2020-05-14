Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average is $287.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

