Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.41. 9,265,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.