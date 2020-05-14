Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,287. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

