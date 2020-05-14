Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. 6,354,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

