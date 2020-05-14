Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,548 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,469. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

