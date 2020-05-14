Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,601 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 10,672,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

