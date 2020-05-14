Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 558,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after buying an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.34. 1,360,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,231. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

