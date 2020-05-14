Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,427 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 87,957,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,051,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

