Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,911,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

