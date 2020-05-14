Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,965 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

