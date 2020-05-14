Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.92. 8,706,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,804. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

