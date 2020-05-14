Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,356,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,131. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

