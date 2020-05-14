Cosmos Market Cap Achieves $480.71 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $480.71 million and approximately $180.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00026391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000743 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030934 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,499.87 or 0.99452834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00084629 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000512 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.