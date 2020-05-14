Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COTY. Cfra raised their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Coty has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.