Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Financial Analysis

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Cousins Properties pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.30%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 40.35% 6.55% 4.23% Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.80% 10.18% 3.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cousins Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 5.50 $150.42 million $2.94 8.28 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.20 $37.28 million $1.43 7.68

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.