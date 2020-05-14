COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $432,363.42 and $363,553.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

