Covesting (COV) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Covesting has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $32,034.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.01988184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00169291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.