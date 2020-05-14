Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $607.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.20 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $739.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

CBRL opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

